Grand Rapids PD: Man shot in July dies

Police investigating after a report of shooting near the intersection of Crofton Street SW and Roosevelt Avenue SW in Grand Rapids Thursday, July 23, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man who was injured in a shooting months ago has died, marking the city’s 36th homicide of 2020.

Julian Tovar, 19, was shot on the night of July 22 on Crofton Street SW near Roy Avenue while on his way home from work, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

He was rush to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he never regained consciousness and died Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Grand Rapids has now recorded 36 homicides in 2020, more than any other year.