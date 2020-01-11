Grand Rapids PD: Pedestrian hit by drunken driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested for drunken driving after hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Grand Rapids Friday night, police say.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Market Avenue south of Fulton Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the 24-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver, a 49-year-old man whose name wasn’t released Saturday morning, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to reach out to GRPD’s traffic unit at 616.456.3370 or GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us.