Grand Rapids PD: Kids OK after car stolen

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Grand Rapids police search for a car theft suspect in the area of Brown Street SE and Madison Avenue. (Jan. 7, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say two kids are OK after the car they were in was stolen.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the car was left running in the parking of The Bottle House on S. Division Avenue south of Burton Street when someone stole it shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was soon found less than a mile away in the 300 block of Brown Street SE near Madison Avenue. The kids were still inside and weren’t hurt.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

