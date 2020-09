Grand Rapids police investigate a robbery at the Macatawa Bank branch on Burton Street SE on Sept. 21, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in southeast Grand Rapids.

It happened mid-day Monday at the Macatawa Bank branch on Burton Street just east of Breton Road SE.

Immediate details were limited, but the Grand Rapids Police Department said no one was hurt.

GRPD added the suspects took off a vehicle, but has not yet provided a description of the vehicle or suspects.