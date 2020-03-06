Grand Rapids partnering with US Tennis Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The US Tennis Association is partnering with Orlando, Los Angeles, and Grand Rapids to give more kids a chance to play tennis.

This will open up more tennis programs in schools that otherwise wouldn’t have them.

Grand Rapids was noticed with some help from the National League of Cities, an advocacy group representing communities throughout the country.

And a partnership with the USTA is not without its perks. A grant of about $100,000 will be coming the city’s way to improve and renovate tennis courts at Grand Rapids Public School tennis courts.

"We're really excited about that opportunity."

It’s still being worked out which schools will be helped out, but the upcoming after-school programs will be for all age groups, K-12.

“As we get more and more young people interested in this sport, we’re able to expand upon that and expand upon the resources that the USTA brings,” she said.

This partnership starts Friday, March 6, at the Boys and Girls Club Steil Center at 9am, where the USTA will be training after-school instructors and teachers.