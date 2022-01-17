Grand Rapids organizations host vaccination clinic to honor MLK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a vaccination clinic happening on Monday to get the community vaccinated and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is going on at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries until 4 p.m. Many people used Monday to get vaccinated and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is hosting this event along with other organizations and area hospitals. University of Michigan Health-West is administering the vaccines.

On Monday afternoon, a number of people came to get get their first, second and booster shots.

“We chose today because we thought that there was no better time to do it than in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Vanessa Greene, the CEO of the GR African American Health Institute, said. “Many people don’t understand that health advocacy was one of his greatest passions. To be able to do this on this day as we are celebrating his legacy is very meaningful to us, the organizations, and the community.”

Organizers remind everyone that COVID-19 vaccines are free.

The clinic is taking walk-ins and you can also drive up and a nurse will come up to your car.