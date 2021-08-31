Grand Rapids offices closed but splash pads open on Labor Day

Grand Rapids

cherry park splash pad

Children play in the splash pad at Cherry Park in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 12, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials say that while city offices will be closed on Labor Day, you can still take your kids to a splash pad.

You can find splash pads at Aberdeen Park, Alger Park, Campau Park, Cherry Park, Fuller Park, outside the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, Heartside Park, Highland Park, Joe Taylor Park, Lincoln Park, Mary Water Park, Mulick Park, Roosevelt Park and Wilcox Park. Splash pads are free.

Among the places that will be closed will be all nonemergency offices and departments, the Butterworth yard waste drop-off site and all library branches. Everything will be back open as usual on Tuesday.

Additionally, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day during the holiday weekend, with Monday pickups pushed back to Tuesday and so on. Friday pickups will happen Saturday.

