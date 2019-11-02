Grand Rapids officers search for missing 14-year-old

A photo of Kylynn Renee Zavala that was sent by the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Nov. 1, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officers say Kylynn Renee Zavala went missing sometime between 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday from her home on the 2100 block of Ontario Avenue NE.

Zavala has not been taking her medications to address mental health concerns. She has been suicidal in the past, but she made no specific threats Thursday, according to a news release from GRPD.

Her cell phone has been shut off and is not accepting calls, police say.

Officers say she is prone to violent outbursts, so people should not approach her.

Authorities describe her as being Hispanic, 5 foot 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Any additional tips can be directed to GRPD at 616.456.3400.