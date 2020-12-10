Grand Rapids officers look for missing woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officers are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Marcella Palmer hasn’t been heard from since 1 p.m. Tuesday when she was dropped off at a home on Rowland Avenue SE, close to Burton Street SE.

GRPD says Palmer has dementia-like symptoms, like memory loss and confusion. She also has diabetes and heart issues, police say.

Palmer is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She is missing a front and side tooth. Her vehicle is a silver 2018 Chevy Cruse, police say.

Based on previous experiences, the family believes Palmer will likely be found at a grocery store parking lot or gas station parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.