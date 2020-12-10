Grand Rapids officers look for missing woman

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An undated photo of Marcella Palmer.

An undated photo of Marcella Palmer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officers are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Marcella Palmer hasn’t been heard from since 1 p.m. Tuesday when she was dropped off at a home on Rowland Avenue SE, close to Burton Street SE.

GRPD says Palmer has dementia-like symptoms, like memory loss and confusion. She also has diabetes and heart issues, police say.

Palmer is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She is missing a front and side tooth. Her vehicle is a silver 2018 Chevy Cruse, police say.

Based on previous experiences, the family believes Palmer will likely be found at a grocery store parking lot or gas station parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links