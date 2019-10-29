Grand Rapids officers look for missing man with autism

A courtesy photo of Conor Clancy Fitzgerald sent by the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Oct. 29, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old man who has autism.

Conor Clancy Fitzgerald was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the East Beltline NE near Cornerstone University.

Officers describe Fitzgerald as being white, 5 foot 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and carrying a blue backpack, according to GRPD.

Investigators say Fitzgerald typically follows a routine and breaks from his routine can cause him to be agitated and aggressive. Therefore, his response can be unpredictable if he is approached, police say.

Officers encourage people who see Fitzgerald to call 911 and stay on the phone with dispatchers until officers arrive.