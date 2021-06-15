Grand Rapids offering ways to get involved at parks this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another sign that things are starting to return to normal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic: Movies in the Park will be returning to Grand Rapids this summer.

Stephanie Adams, the executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, says movies will be shown at several neighborhood parks starting this Saturday.

The pandemic was a busy time for local parks, as people looked for safe ways to get out of the house for some fresh air.

Now, Adams is encouraging people to help do their part by volunteering to clean up. You can do so by picking up litter you see when visiting parks and by filling out Friends’ online Park Condition Assessment to report improvement opportunities.

You can also show your favorite park some love all year long by joining “Adopt-a-Park” and hosting four improvement projects a year.

The city also has a PhotoVision challenge on social media, where you can upload a selfie and provide input.