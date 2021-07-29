Grand Rapids offering guided kayaking trips on Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is offering guided kayaking trips for beginners and free kayaking demos.

On Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., people can stop by the lagoon at Riverside Park for beginner-friendly 20-minute kayaking demos, the city of Grand Rapids said in a Thursday release. Both single and tandem kayaks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kids are welcome, although kids 7 to 11 must be in a tandem kayak with and adult and kids 12 to 17 must have an adult present, the city said.

On Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the city is offering guided kayaking trips down the Grand River.

The trips will cost $30 for Grand Rapids residents and $40 for nonresidents. Each trip has room for 12 adults.

“These programs are a great way to teach our community members about water safety, water quality and the many ways you can enjoy the Grand River in its present state and in the future,” David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director, said in the release.

More information about the demo can be found on Facebook, and more information about the trips can be found on the city’s website.