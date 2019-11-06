Ysasi projected to win in GR 2nd Ward

Milinda Ysasi, who is running for a 2nd Ward seat on the Grand Rapids City Commission. (October 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Milinda Ysasi was elected as 2nd Ward commissioner Tuesday, WOOD TV8 is projecting.

Ysasi is in the lead over her opponent Wendy Falb, who is a former Grand Rapids Board of Education member. Ysasi has 61% of the votes and Falb has 39% of the votes.

Ysasi is the first Latina commissioner in recent history.

“While being Latina is something I’m proud of, it’s not the only thing that defines me,” she told News 8 Tuesday night. “I think when people researched my record, they saw the number of things I’ve done in the private sector and working in a nonprofit.”

Results for 1st Ward commissioner are not final yet.

WOOD TV8 is also projecting Rosalynn Bliss will be reelected as mayor of Grand Rapids.

“The city is moving in a positive direction in a lot of ways, but we also have a lot of struggles that we’re trying to face around affordable housing and community police relations. So we know that we have a lot of work to do,” Bliss said Tuesday evening.

Bliss was elected as a commissioner in the city’s 2nd Ward in 2005. She was first elected as mayor in 2015. This will be Bliss’ final term as mayor as she will meet her term limit.

Also in Grand Rapids, WOOD TV8 is projecting that a ballot question to increase a millage to fund Grand Rapids city parks improvements and make it permanent will pass.