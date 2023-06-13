A rendering from the Diatribe of an arts and culture hub in the Burton Heights neighborhood. (Courtesy Marcel Price)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Diatribe has bought a building on S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids so it can move forward with its plans to build a new headquarters that will also host creative space, after-school programs and housing.

The Diatribe, a nonprofit that connects art and activism, bought 2040 Division south of Burton Street. It plans to spend $6.2 million to transform the site into The Emory Arts and Culture Hub.

Inside will be Diatribe headquarters, eight apartments where artists can live and work, retail space on the first floor, and a basement performance venue that will be available for rent. The group will host its shows and youth programming at The Emory.

“This building will not only be a place for young people to gather, but it will add walkability to the business district, and it will be an anchor for development without displacement,” said Marcel Price, The Diatribe’s chief inspiration architect, said in a Tuesday statement. “TRULY affordable housing where we show people across the world that we can come up with innovative ideas that can change the world out of Grand Rapids, unique retail spaces that are priced to where businesses can scale, and an all-ages venue because ALL of our neighborhoods should be places where people can LIVE, WORK, and PLAY.”

Price thanked donors including The Wege Foundation, The Ellis Foundation, The Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Steelcase Foundation, The Meijer Foundation, Fifth Third Foundation and KRW Foundation for helping make the project happen.

The plan is to open The Emory in August 2024.