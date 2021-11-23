Grand Rapids New Year’s Eve ball drop not expected this year

The ball in downtown Grand Rapids before the 2020 countdown. (Dec. 31. 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ball is not expected to drop over downtown Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve.

“At this time, there is no New Year’s Eve ball drop event being planned. We are working with a private entity who may do a smaller event, and we will make sure we keep the community up to date,” Evette Pittman, special events manager for the city of Grand Rapids, said.

Townsquare Media brought back the tradition in 2019 after a four-year hiatus. People filled Monroe Avenue in front of DeVos Place for family-friendly activities, food trucks, drinks, live music and fireworks.

But the event didn’t happen last year.

New 8 reached out to Townsquare Media on Tuesday regarding this year’s decision, but so far no one has returned requests for comment.

Cumulus Media and HOT FM previously scrapped the New Year’s Eve celebration after nearly a decade, blaming constant location changes and poor weather conditions. The previous hosts also wanted to spend the money on other things. The Hot New Year’s Eve Ball Drop attracted nearly 10,000 people in 2015.