Grand Rapids’ New Hotel Mertens changing names, some menus

An undated courtesy photo shows New Hotel Mertens Brasserie, which will be renamed Mertens Prime when it reopens October 2020. (Mertens Hospitality)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New Hotel Mertens restaurant and bakery in Grand Rapids is switching up its menu and name.

Owner Anthony Tangorra says while the name was meant to pay homage to the building’s original purpose in 1914, the term “hotel” was confusing community members about what New Hotel Mertens offers.

To clear up the confusion, New Hotel Mertens Bakery, located at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Oakes Street SW, is becoming Mertens Café. Tangorra is altering the menu to include French doughnuts known as beignets and French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy called poutine. Mertens Café will also offer café au lait with a specialized blend of coffee and chicory provided by Sparrows Coffee & Tea.

New Hotel Mertens Brasserie, which has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen in October under a new name: Mertens Prime. Tangorra says the restaurant will add steaks and chops to its French menu. The business is also adding devices to reduce noise in the main room.

Haute will be renamed Mertens Rooftop, but no other changes are planned for the bar and lounge area.