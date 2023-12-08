GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve recently been to downtown Grand Rapids, near Monroe Center Street, you may have noticed a slight change.

Dozens of modernized benches are being installed along the street, causing quite the stir among some people, who claim the benches target the unhoused population.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is the nonprofit organization behind the project. According to Bill Kirk, the group’s director of communications, the update was much needed: The previous benches were nearly 20 years old.

“The old ones were definitely out of date and starting to get a little rickety, so we wanted to update those,” Kirk said.

On Friday, the benches were sitting along Monroe Center Street, still wrapped in plastic and on top of wooden crates.

Benches await installation in downtown Grand Rapids. (Dec. 8, 2023)

The installation is a part of an ongoing project by DGRI called Streetscape. The project aims to provide updated infrastructure to help make Grand Rapids more livable.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from businesses, you know, that seating is good, and it allows people to linger out in front of their stores and hopefully come in,” Kirk said.

Kelly Roper, the owner of SHOW Salon, said she likes the design of the new seating.

“First of all, they’re beautiful,” she said. “I think they add a lot of character to our street here on Monroe Center, versus what we did have. It was OK, but this has color and green and blue. It’s beautiful.”

However, not everyone is fond of the new seating design. Often, people who experienced homelessness would lay their heads on the old benches overnight.

“I am not real happy about it,” Anthony Cargill, who is experiencing homelessness, told News 8. “I see the point and I understand, but it’s so hard. The aggressive benches, now that I am homeless, I don’t really like them.”

DGRI says feedback from nearby businesses, among other factors, prompted the update.

“We have to try and balance everyone’s concerns downtown. That includes business owners, people experiencing homelessness, visitors, residents and workers,” Kirk said. “With this infrastructure, it’s just more updated, more modern. This is kind of the standard for outdoor seating around most urban areas.”

The nonprofit says it is replacing 80 of the benches with 40 new ones.