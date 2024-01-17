GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is nearing the completion of its plan to install LED fixtures on streetlights.

The plan was first approved back in February 2021 and since then, over 15,000 of the city’s 18,000 streetlights have already gotten the makeover. The project now enters the final phase with over 1,000 LED lights to be installed over the next three months.

The remaining areas to receive the transition will be Cheshire, Creston, Monroe, Michigan Street, Heartside, Division South, East Fulton and the Cherry, Lake and Diamond neighborhoods and business districts. The work is not expected to cause traffic delays.

“Our primary goal in arriving at this decision was the safety of our residents and neighborhoods, which is a critical objective in the City’s strategic plan,” City Engineer Tim Burkman said in a statement. “We know that most accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists happen at night, and many of those are the result of poor visibility. Additionally, better lighting will make residents feel safer in their own neighborhoods — cities like Detroit have seen great results when they transitioned to this LED temperature for their street lighting.”

The city also estimates that the new light fixtures will save roughly $350,000 in annual energy costs when the project is complete.