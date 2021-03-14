Grand Rapids native designs shoes for pro athletes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like many kids who grow up playing sports, a Grand Rapids native dreamed of being a pro athlete.

Instead of lacing up his cleats, Fred Fields, a 2011 Creston High School graduate, designs them for elite athletes.

His home is filled with shoe boxes, just like you’d see at a shoe store.

“Boxes and boxes of cleats,” Fields said as he looked inside a storage room at his Texas residence. “Terrelle Pryor used to send me boxes and boxes.”

The former Creston High School Polar Bear first customized shoes while playing football at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.

“I was tired of buying cleats every year that never matched my jersey completely,” Fields said. “So, I’m like, ‘I wish there was a way to change the color of my cleats and it’d match perfectly.'”

Fields posted pictures and videos of his creations online, and pro athletes took notice.

Grand Rapids native Fred Fields designs shoes, with a focus on customized shoes for pro athletes. (Courtesy)

Former University of Michigan football player Jourdan Lewis, world champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. and fellow Grand Rapids native Kavon Frazier are among his clients.

“Kavon Frazier, he plays for the Miami Dolphins now,” Fields said. “That is one of major players from Grand Rapids that I’ve worked with.”

What started out as a hobby is turning into a great way to network with members of the professional sports world.

“Built so many great relationships with players, equipment managers, people connected to trainers,” Fields said.

While he no longer lives in Michigan, Fields is fond of his roots.

“Grand Rapids Creston High School, represent,” Fields said, giving his high school a shoutout. “Although we (the high school) are closed, we are still remembered.”

Fields’ goal is to turn his shoe design business, along with his other artistic ventures, into a full-time job.