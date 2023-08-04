An Oct. 25, 2021 image shows one of the Grand Rapids-centric signs located in the new Wahlburgers, located at 10 Ionia Ave. NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has been named the Best Beer City in the U.S. according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.

“Cheers to our area brewers who, once again, earned Grand Rapids top honors in a head-to-head competition with the greatest beer cities in the country,” Experience Grand Rapids President & CEO, Doug Small said in a press release. “This is a strong testament to our community’s breweries who consistently pour their passion and extraordinary craftsmanship into the work they do for our local community and visitors.”

The top 10 include Philadelphia, Indianapolis, San Diego, Asheville, Milwaukee, Tampa, Chicago, Atlanta and Minneapolis.