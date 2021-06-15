Grand Rapids’ Movies in the Park returning

Movies in the Park will be returning this summer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Movies in the Park will be returning this summer.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will be hosting five movie showings throughout the summer, it said in a Tuesday release.

Each of the free showings will start with entertainment and activities at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk, typically around 9 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks due to COVID-19.

This year’s schedule is:

Friday, June 18 at Martin Luther King Park

7 p.m.: Grand Rapids HipHop Coalition – with a special guest

Dusk: Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

Saturday, July 17 at Sullivan Field

7 p.m.: The Mitch Myers Band

Dusk: A League of Their Own

Saturday, July 31 at Roosevelt Park

7 p.m.: Free entertainment to be determined

Dusk: Moana

Saturday, Aug. 7 at Plaster Creek Family Park

7 p.m.: DJ Tony Banks and Mambo Si Radio

Dusk: Raya and the Last Dragon

Saturday, Aug. 21 at Highland Park

7 p.m.: Ray-Ray Townsend

Dusk: Wonder Woman 1984