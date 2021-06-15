Grand Rapids’ Movies in the Park returning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Movies in the Park will be returning this summer.
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will be hosting five movie showings throughout the summer, it said in a Tuesday release.
Each of the free showings will start with entertainment and activities at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk, typically around 9 p.m.
Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks due to COVID-19.
This year’s schedule is:
Friday, June 18 at Martin Luther King Park
7 p.m.: Grand Rapids HipHop Coalition – with a special guest
Dusk: Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse
Saturday, July 17 at Sullivan Field
7 p.m.: The Mitch Myers Band
Dusk: A League of Their Own
Saturday, July 31 at Roosevelt Park
7 p.m.: Free entertainment to be determined
Dusk: Moana
Saturday, Aug. 7 at Plaster Creek Family Park
7 p.m.: DJ Tony Banks and Mambo Si Radio
Dusk: Raya and the Last Dragon
Saturday, Aug. 21 at Highland Park
7 p.m.: Ray-Ray Townsend
Dusk: Wonder Woman 1984