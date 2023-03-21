Grand Rapids Maryor Rosalynn Bliss as she delivers her State of the City Address. (March 3, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver her annual State of the City address Tuesday evening.

The event is being held at Studio D2D Event Center, with the speech starting at 6 p.m. You can’t attend without an invitation, but the address will stream live on Bliss’ Facebook page and on woodtv.com.

The speech will “reflect on the city’s successes from the past year and include (Bliss’) ideas for the future,” the city said in a release.

It will be Bliss’ eighth State of the City.