Grand Rapids mayor to deliver State of the City address today

Grand Rapids Maryor Rosalynn Bliss as she delivers her State of the City Address. (March 3, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver the annual State of the City address today.

The noon speech will stream live on the city’s YouTube and Facebook page, as well as on woodtv.com.

Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolder will speak before the mayor and Bliss will be followed by City Manager Mark Washington.

The speech is a venue for the mayor to provide an update on city projects and discuss priorities for the year ahead. Some ongoing efforts include economic equity programs, expanding affordable housing and working to help those who are homeless.

Bliss is also likely to discuss how the city is weathering the coronavirus pandemic.