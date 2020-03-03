Grand Rapids mayor to deliver State of the City tonight

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss delivers her 2019 State of the City address. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will deliver the first State of the City address of her second term Tuesday.

Bliss is expected to touch on some familiar topics during the speech, including the need for affordable housing, improving police-community relations and efforts to end homeliness in the city.

The mayor is also expected to push for an accurate census count, a topic central to her 2019 address.

You can watch the address streaming live on woodtv.com around 6:15 p.m.