Grand Rapids may put donors’ names on park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Donors can now ask to rename parks in the city of Grand Rapids.

The City Commission approved a series of policies Tuesday. One of them will allow donors who want to support improvements of one of the city’s 75 parks and open spaces to request to name or rename a park, building or major feature.

“The names of parks, buildings and major features tell the important stories of Grand Rapids history,” said David Marquardt, Parks and Recreation director.

Name requests will need to be approved, and they will need to involve either an exceptional individual, a historic event, place or person, or a major gift. The city says it will only allow naming or renaming if it serves its best interest.

The commission also approved a new Transit Advertising Policy, which will allow advertising on transit facilities and vehicles. This does not apply to The Rapid buses, as those already have an advertising policy through the Interurban Transit Partnership. The increased revenue stemming from the new policy could be used, among other things, to improve bus stops.

Tuesday’s series of resolutions also included new and updated polices for sponsorship programs. The policies will continue to allow businesses to sponsor various city events, activities or locations.