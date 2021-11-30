Grand Rapids Marine killed in WWII to be buried in W. MI Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Marine killed in World War II will finally be laid to rest in West Michigan Tuesday.

Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Pellerito will be buried in Augusta, more than 78 years after he was killed on the small island of Betio in the Pacific Ocean. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the 22-year-old died during the first day battle against Japanese forces, on Nov. 20, 1943.

A photo provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows Marine Cpl. Andrew Pellerito’s gravestone.

Pellerito’s remains were reportedly buried in Cemetery 33, but a military unit tasked in 1946 with recovering and returning all American remains found on Tarawa never found Pellerito. He was declared “non-recoverable” three years later.

In 2009, the nonprofit organization History Flight, Inc. discovered a burial site on Tarawa’s Betio Island that scientific analysis confirmed to be connected to Cemetery 33. Using dental, DNA, anthropological analysis and other evidence, scientists from the Armed Forced Medical Examiner System identified Pellerito’s remains in August of this year.

In light of the discovery, the military will place a rosette next to Pellerito’s name listed on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to indicate he’s been accounted for.