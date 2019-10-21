Grand Rapids Marathon runner runs for his daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 3,600 people laced up their shoes for the Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon Sunday morning.

The 16th annual race happened downtown at 8 a.m. Some ran for fun or relief, while others ran for a greater cause.

Ken Buron, of Hudsonville, told News 8 that he was running for his daughter. Buron says she passed away two years ago from a rare form of brain cancer. With each step he takes, he says he asks his daughter for strength.

“It means everything,” Buron said. “I think of her every day and I don’t want her to be gone in vain, and it’s a nice way to raise some awareness and funds for a much needed cancer that has zero survivors.”

Buron said he keeps other cancer patients and survivors in mind as he runs. He hopes they wake up smiling and find comfort in each day they are on earth.