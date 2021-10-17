Grand Rapids Marathon returns after being virtual in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2021 Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon kicked off Sunday morning after going virtual last year.
Runners from all over west Michigan and across the country came out to run.
You can see the race results here.
