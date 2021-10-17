Grand Rapids Marathon returns after being virtual in 2020

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2021 Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon kicked off Sunday morning after going virtual last year.

Runners from all over west Michigan and across the country came out to run.

