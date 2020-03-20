Grand Rapids man turning on lights for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With many in Michigan worried about the coronavirus, a Grand Rapids man is lifting up his neighbors using Christmas lights.

Robert Anderson, who lives at the corner of Ball Avenue and Knapp Street, is known for his Christmas lights. Even though it’s March, he put them back up to create light in a time when many are uncertain or even scared.

“I saw a post on Facebook to shine a light for the victims,” he said. “So I said, I put up so many Christmas lights, I can do it again. So I came out here and put out all kinds of Christmas lights. I did it in a patriot theme. I have the American flag on my front porch as well. And we’re going through a very dark time right now and I thought it would be a good way just to light up the world and that way when people drive by they can see the lights.”

He said he’ll keep the lights up until the pandemic subsides.