Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to shooting at agent in 2020

The scene near where a federal agent’s car was fired upon in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood on Feb. 4, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who admitted to shooting at a federal agent in Grand Rapids in 2020 and the man authorities say was his getaway driver may each spend up to 20 years in prison.

Jaquari Trotter of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting at a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a Monday release. Gregory Rogers previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting.

The shooting happened on Feb. 4, 2020, in the area of Sherman Street SE and Dolbee Avenue in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood. Federal prosecutors say Trotter and Rogers were with friends in a home on Sherman when they spotted the agent, who was in an unmarked car, drive past twice. They left the home in a car and went around a corner. Totter told Rogers to pull over, authorities said, then got out of the car, drew a handgun and fired 11 shots at the agent’s car. He got back in the car and Rogers drove off.

The agent wasn’t hurt.

Authorities say Trotter shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place because he has a previous felony conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10. Trotter and Rogers could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison each, as well as a fine of as much as $250,000. They are also expected to be ordered to pay restitution for the damage to the agent’s car.

Charges were initially filed against the parole absconder who the agent was looking for when the shooting happened, but the case against him was later dropped because of conflicting evidence and witness statements.