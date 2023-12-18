GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man admitted to using the internet to advertise a minor for sex and then arranging “sex dates,” according to federal attorneys.

Torey Franklin, 29, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child. He was charged in August with federal child exploitation and human trafficking crimes.

He admitted that during the spring and summer of 2022, he advertised a minor for sex to online customers. He would also negotiate prices and sexual acts. Then, he would take the minor to several locations for “sex dates” he arranged and get paid through a money-sharing app, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

He will face anywhere from ten years to life in prison at sentencing, attorneys said.

Franklin was arrested because of Operation Cross Country, which is a coordinated group of FBI, other federal agencies, state and local police, and social services agencies nationwide to find and help victims of human trafficking.