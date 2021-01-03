Grand Rapids man injures himself in accidental discharge of a gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on the northwest side of the city.

Officers tell News 8 they arrived on scene around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 12th St NW and Jennette Ave NW where a male victim suffered a wound to the thigh that police say looks like an accidental, self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim gave conflicting stories as to what happened and they are still investigating this incident. There is no suspect information at this time.

