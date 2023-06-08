GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury has acquitted a man of murder in the death of his baby son last year.

Abdullah Muhammad was found not guilty Thursday of murder and child abuse.

The charges stemmed from the January 2022 death of Muhammad’s 2-month-old son Daylin Muhammad. On Jan. 15, emergency responders were called to a home on Burton Street near S. Division Avenue on a report that Daylin was not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died Jan. 31. Doctors said Daylin had head injuries “consistent with abuse and repetitive trauma” and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, calling the injuries “traumatic.”

Muhammad, who was alone with Daylin when he stopped breathing, was charged in June of last year after an opinion from the Center of Child Protection diagnosing abuse.

Muhammad’s trial began May 30. A The case was handed to the jury Wednesday and jurors reached their decision around lunchtime Thursday.