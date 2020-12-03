Grand Rapids man creates city-inspired coloring book

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man spent his time in quarantine creating something unique for the city and now he wants to share his vision with others.

David Kranker created the Grand Rapids-inspired coloring book — “Color GR” — hoping to showcase his love for the city.

“This is something that I’ve wanted to do for over a year now,” said Kranker.

Kranker moved to Grand Rapids two years ago and says other cities can’t compare.

“It’s incredible, unrivaled,” said Kranker.

He wanted to put this love on paper.

“I think that Grand Rapids is the best city in the country, and I believe that from the bottom of my heart. So, I thought it’s a travesty that the city doesn’t have its own coloring book like the other cities do,” said Kranker.

He started the project in March and ended on Halloween, taking pictures of different landmarks throughout the city, including the Blue Bridge, Founders Brewing Co. and Calder Plaza.

“When quarantine hit, you know, that’s when I was like, well, now’s the time,” said Kranker.

He is also using his coloring book to support others by selling it at Brewery Vivant with all of the proceeds going to the brewery’s furloughed workers.

“I’m hoping to build more connections like that so I can help support a lot of businesses that are struggling in the city,” said Kranker.

He says he can’t wait to see others put their own spin on the city.

“I’m excited to see what other people do with the coloring book,” said Kranker.

You can purchase a coloring book online. You can also pick one up in-person at Brewery Vivant on Cherry Street SE or Duffield Lane on Burton Street SE.