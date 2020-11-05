Grand Rapids man charged in child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been arraigned on child porn charges, the Michigan State Police said.

Troopers say Joseph Adam Parent, 31, was charged on two counts of distribution of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said the arrest was made after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Parent was arrested after a search warrant at his home.

MPS encourages parents to talk to their children about internet safety. Resources are available to parents on NCMEC’s website and MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s website.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can be sent to the CyberTipline.