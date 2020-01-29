Grand Rapids man arraigned on child porn charges

An undated booking photo of James Henry Vanluinen. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Grand Rapids man is facing several child porn charges.

Troopers say they started to investigate James Henry Vanluinen after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they arrested Vanluinen after conducting a search warrant at his home, where additional evidence was found.

Vanluinen is being lodged at the Kent County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of child sexually abusive material, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.