Grand Rapids limits days fireworks are OK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has narrowed the number of days you can launch fireworks.

The new rules approved by the city commission Tuesday evening set about a dozen days when fireworks are allowed:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

State law previously prevented cities from banning fireworks on three days surrounding each of the 10 federal holidays. But recent updates allow cities to permit fireworks on fewer days.

The fine for violating the city’s rules has also increased significantly. Each violation will net you a $1,000 fine. Fines used to max out at $200.