Grand Rapids library lays out plan for phased reopening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library says it will launch a four-phase reopening plan next week, though its buildings will remain closed for now.

In the first phase, which starts Monday, people can start returning checked out materials at book drops. Those items will be treated and quarantined for 72 hours to make sure any germs on them don’t spread. You won’t face overdue fines.

Staff will start going back to work June 15 to get training for phase two, which starts June 29. At that point, you’ll be able to place holds on items online and then pick them up curbside when they’re ready.

GRPL’s eight buildings won’t reopen until phase three, which doesn’t yet have a start date. In phase three, libraries will have limited in-person services.

(Courtesy GRPL)

“We will move to Phase III when it is safe for our staff and community to do so,” library director John McNaughton said in a Thursday statement. “The last thing we want to do is rush to reopen and cause another uptick in COVID cases. Library services will look different for a while, just like every other industry. What remains consistent is our dedication to providing quality materials and services to our community.”

Phase four will be a return to normal.

More details on the plan as it develops can be found on GRPL’s website.

Kent District Library is also taking returns in book drops starting Monday. Curbside service will be available June 15.