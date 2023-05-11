GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is about to kick off its annual Summer Reading Challenge.

Each year, the library invites people to create a summer reading log and activity book that takes the form of a passport.

In the past, the challenge has primarily been for kids and teens but this year it’s expanding to include adults as well. Participants can earn prizes from local business as they complete books and other activities in the passport.

A librarian said the idea behind the program is to keep kids coming to the library over the summer — exploring, learning and keeping their brains fresh.

“For the adults, it’s just a fun way in the summer to you know, connect with the library and try new things. for parents, it’s very fun for them to go participate alongside their kids,” said Erin Hart, the youth services librarian at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

