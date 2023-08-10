GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Families in Grand Rapids can talk a walk through nature while reading a book about monarch butterflies this fall.

The Read.Walk.Talk. story path will be installed at Ken-O-Sha Park starting Sept. 1. Families can walk through the woods and read “Senorita Mariposa” by Ben Gundersheimer, the children entertainer also known as Mister G, on panels that will be placed along the accessible path.

“It’ll be a nice event for them to … enjoy the outdoors,” Dervin Figuereo, the outreach coordinator for the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, said.

“Señorita Mariposa” by Ben Gundersheimer. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library)

“Senorita Mariposa” tells the story of monarch butterflies making the journey from Canada to Mexico.

“Every autumn, millions of butterflies fly south all the way from Canada to Mexico. And along the journey, they travel through really a stunning array of landscapes,” Figuereo said. “This story really takes you through that beautiful journey that they’re on.”

The organizations chose the book, which is in both English as Spanish, to make the story walk accessible to many members of the community.

“It’s important to create diverse experiences, not only in our park spaces, but throughout our community as well,” Figuereo said. “This is another way to not only get people outside, but also do something productive while they’re outside.”

After going on the walk, families can stop by a Grand Rapids Public Library branch to pick up a nature journal craft kit.

The story walk was put together by the GRPL, the North End Wellness Coalition and the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

“This collaboration has been amazing and a great experience throughout,” Figuereo said.

The story walk will be available through Nov. 5. A kickoff event will take place on Sept. 9.