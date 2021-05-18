Grand Rapids leaders to take comment on proposed budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday will be the public’s last chance to weigh in on the city of Grand Rapids’ 2021-2022 budget.

A virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed $546 million spending plan comes despite a drop of $36 million in income tax revenues brought on by job losses and people who normally work in the city working remotely during the pandemic. It’s expected that $94 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will make up the difference.

One of the most contentious debates involves funding for the Grand Rapids Police Department. Under the proposal being considered, GRPD’s portion of the budget would be cut to just under 36% of the general fund.

Police reform activists, including a group called Defund the GRPD, want the department’s budget slashed to 32%, the lowest it can go under the city charter.

The commission will vote on the budget, which takes effect July 1, during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday.