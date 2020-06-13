Grand Rapids leaders come to prayer walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids leaders were among those who came together for what organizers called a prayer walk.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Police Chief Eric Payne took part in the unity prayer walk, which got underway early Saturday afternoon at Rosa Parks Circle.

Organizer Timothy Gray says the goal was to unify the community through prayer.

“After watching the riots and the protests, I wanted to do something different. But also something that could unify us, no matter race, no matter nationality, no matter denomination, no matter age or background. This prayer walk is to unify us and grow us closer together as one,” Gray said.

The march included a planned stop at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters, where Payne took part in the event.