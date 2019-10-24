Grand Rapids leaders celebrate housing projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some high-demand affordable housing in Grand Rapids is ready for tenants.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined project and community leaders Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon on Garfield Park Lofts, located at 100 Burton Street SE.

They also broke ground on phase two of the project, West Garfield Park.

Orion Construction started work on the 36-unit apartment complex 11 months ago. Crews had to tear down a church on the site to do it.

E’lla Webber, a Grand Rapids native, is the artist behind the pieces seen in and around the complex. She created all the inside pieces within three days.

The mural that she painted on the transmitter box outside was inspired by children in the neighborhood. It also brought a lot of attention on social media.

“They would watch me every day and they would come close to me, but they didn’t know that I was going to ask them to be a part of their neighborhood artwork,” Webber said. “I’m glad that some students came over to help me with that and it looks really good, so I’m proud of that.”

Gwendolyn Nathanhas has lived in Grand Rapids for 72 years and has watched the city grow. She is a new tenant at the apartments.

“They’re very nice. But when I saw my apartment and opened the door and saw a washer and dryer, I was super excited. I don’t have to leave out to wash and dry my clothes,” Nathan said. “They’re very nicely done. The rooms are large and I’m just so excited to move in.”

Nathan has been a LINC Up volunteer for 11 years and volunteers throughout the community.

“One thing I can say about LINC — they put their money where their mouth is,” she said. “(There’s) nothing they have said that they didn’t achieve. I’m a super supporter.”