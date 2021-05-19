Grand Rapids launching new West Fulton social district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will lay out its fifth social district on Fulton Street on the city’s West Side.

The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday OK’d the zone along W. Fulton between Garfield and Marion avenues.

Inside the area are Joey’s Tavern and Putt Putt’s Bar. Those bars will be allowed to sell alcohol that patrons can then carry around the zone in special cups. There will also be outdoor seating in front of Joey’s and the McDonald’s across the street.

The goal of the social zones is to help bars and restaurants weather coronavirus pandemic capacity restrictions, allowing them to keep serving customers and keep those customers moving between establishments.

Several other West Michigan cities also have robust social zones, including Rockford and Lowell. Holland is also setting one up.

The West Fulton social district will go up for review before the City Commission at the end of the year.