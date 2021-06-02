Grand Rapids launching four more social districts

A 2020 photo shows the “Social Zone” created on Bridge Street near Summer Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. (Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. via Twitter)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids continues to expand its social district program, approving four more areas where people may move between bars, restaurants and stores with drinks.

The districts OK’d Tuesday are on Plainfield Avenue in the Creston area, at Fourth and Stocking on the West Side, along Michigan Street NE on either side of Eastern Avenue and on West Leonard Street west of Turner Avenue.

The city already had a large social district covering downtown, one on Wealthy Street SE and recently approved one on West Fulton.

The goal of the social districts is to help bars and restaurants weather coronavirus pandemic capacity restrictions, allowing them to keep serving customers and keep those customers moving between establishments. People can carry alcoholic beverages from one place to another within each of the seven districts. There are also designated seating areas.

Richard App of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, which is helping facilitate the program, said he was excited about the expanding program, saying increased foot traffic gives a boost to restaurants and shops.

“As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, I look forward to a great summer in West Michigan,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a Wednesday statement. “I am excited to see a resurgence of downtown activity as our community enjoys outdoor dining and special events. By extending the boundaries of our refreshment areas and initiating new ones in our neighborhood business districts, we’ve created walkable areas to enjoy as we continue our return to the vibrant city life we had before the pandemic.”

The four newest social districts are expected to be up and running by July.