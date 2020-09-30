Grand Rapids kettle corn to pop up in Midwest stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news for fans of Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn: The Grand Rapids treat will soon be popping up on store shelves throughout the Midwest.

While many movie theater popcorn suppliers have reportedly seen sales plummet because of the pandemic, Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn has landed a deal to distribute its products in specialty stores and universities throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.

Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market says its longtime tenant can’t release the list of locations right now, but the plans include selling popcorn at ski lodges.

(An undated photo provided by Downtown Market Grand Rapids shows Dorothy and Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn.)

Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn started as a family hobby that grew into a popular vendor at farmers markets in Michigan and Arizona in the early 1990s, with long lines and sold-out inventory, according to the business.

When owners Dorothy and Tony Meyer decided to retire in 2009, they passed on their secret recipes and venture to their grandson, Kyle Behm, who moved the business into the Downtown Market.

Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn plans to sell a variety of flavors in stores, including its traditional kettle corn, cheddar, caramel, Chicago, white cheddar, pickle and jalapeno white cheddar. The popcorn products should start surfacing on store shelves this fall.