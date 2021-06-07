Grand Rapids’ K-ROK Korean Barbecue & Karaoke sets opening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids restaurant and karaoke bar on the verge of opening when the pandemic hit will welcome its first customers next month.
K-ROK Korean Barbecue & Karaoke will celebrate its grand opening July 15. The restaurant located across the street from Rosa Parks Circle announced the milestone Monday on its Facebook page.
In March of 2020, K-ROK was hiring ahead of its original opening date when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Michigan, leading to statewide shutdowns. The restaurant, billed as the first of its kind in downtown Grand Rapids, is now hiring again.
K-ROK owner Robert Yoon had already spent years transforming the former hotel storage space into a new business, which pays homage to South Korea via colors, design and murals.
The site at 169 Louis Campau Promenade NW, off of Monroe Avenue, is more than double his family’s current restaurant, Emonae Korean BBQ, on 28th Street in Cascade Township.
The menu is expected to include Korean staples like bulgogi, kalbi, and dolsot bibimbap, as well as Korean street food such as dukpokee. Inlaid LED grills will allow guests to cook up their meals at their table.
The locally crafted wood bar is expected to be stocked with a variety of Korean beers, soju and Korean soju cocktails.
K-ROK’s three private karaoke rooms will be available for rental by the hour.