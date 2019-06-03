GRPD: Parole absconder surrenders after standoff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 2016 mug shot of Skiler Turpeau from the Michigan Department of Corrections. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police at the scene of a standoff on Jefferson Avenue SE north of Hall Street. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An armored vehicle and Special Response Team officers on the scene of a standoff on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street in Grand Rapids on June 2, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mic. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a parole absconder who was holed up in a southeast side house gave himself up after about three hours Sunday evening.

The suspect, 35-year-old Skiler Turpeau, absconded from parole in January, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Police say that around 6:15 p.m., they got an anonymous call to 911 that Turpeau was at a house on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street. When officers got there, Turpeau ran into the house and wouldn't come out.

Because he had a handgun, officers set up a perimeter and called in the Special Response Team and negotiators.

SWAT team members showing up on scene with haste. Jefferson Ave. is shut down in the area. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/vUM3FAnJbS — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) June 3, 2019

After about three hours of coaxing, Turpeau surrendered. No one was hurt.

Police also said they had to devote several officers to keeping the area clear of bystanders. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce that there was a "potential gunfire situation" and tell people to clear the area. They reminded people to keep away from large police scenes.

Announcements in area calling the matter a “potential gunfire situation”. Police are ordering bystanders to clear the area. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/J8DSTmtyij — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) June 3, 2019

Online Michigan Department of Corrections records show Turpeau was convicted of charges of aggravated domestic violence and interfering with electronic communications out of Kent County and was sentenced in early 2015. Michigan State Police records show he has a criminal history dating back to 2003 that includes, among other things, two separate counts of assaulting a pregnant woman, a felony drug charge and a felony weapons charge.

He is now expected to face charges of resisting and obstructing police.

GRPD thanked the person who called 911 to tell them where Turpeau was.