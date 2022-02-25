Grand Rapids invites citizens to serve on boards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is looking for volunteers to become fill various boards and commissions.

“I think that we all want to have a great impact in our community. We want to make sure we’re making decisions with everybody in mind. We want to make sure that different peoples voices are heard,” 2nd Ward City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi said.

She started her involvement with the city on a board and now chairs the Committee of Appointment. She added that her husband serves the city on the board of zoning appeals.

The city has 42 boards and commissions. When it comes to finding which one iis right for you, Ysasi told the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk, it all comes down to finding how much time you’re willing to put toward the obligation.

“I had the privilege and the time and the support of employers or other people to say, “Melinda, you can carve out a few hours every month.’ So in a sense I felt like I was doing it also for people who wanted to but maybe just did not have that time and space to. So that impact is that you’re not just doing it for yourself but also for other people who’d like to serve in the future,” Ysasi said.

To check out open positions and fill out an application, visit the city’s website here.