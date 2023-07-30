The film for “Oppenheimer” showing in the IMAX theater at Celebration Cinema Theater in Grand Rapids. (July 19, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema North’s 70mm IMAX film of Oppenheimer that broke Thursday morning has been fixed, according to the theater.

It broke after the film derailed from the projector track and a 15-second portion of the film reel was damaged. The movie was shown digitally for the rest of the day. On Friday and Saturday, Celebration Cinema North continued showing the 70-millimeter film with 15 seconds of picture missing.

Sunday, the theater announced that the film reel had been repaired.

Celebration Cinema North is one of 19 theaters in the United States — and one of just two in Michigan — showing “Oppenheimer” on 70-millimeter film.

The film reel itself weighs over 600 pounds, News 8 reported. If it were laid out flat, it would span 11 miles.

In a statement Thursday, Celebration Cinema North acknowledged the “frustration and disappointment” caused by the damage and asked everyone to be kind to theater staff.

In a separate post Thursday afternoon, the theater said it is working to add more “Oppenheimer” showtimes in 70-millimeter film after its initial three-week run.